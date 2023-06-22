wrestling / News
Fuego del Sol Announces AEW Exit, Effective July 1
– In announcement on his Twitter account, wrestler Fuego del Sol announced that his current run in AEW is ending effective July 1, and he’s now accepting bookings everywhere. He wrote in the caption of his video announcement, “Thank you AEW. Though this chapter is coming to a close, this is just the beginning for Fuego Del Sol. Now accepting bookings any and everywhere!”
As previously reported, Fuego was recently out with a foot injury. He last wrestled for AEW on a January 28 edition of AEW Dark. He and Leon Ruffin lost to the Jericho Appreciation Society’s Angelo Parker and Matt Menard in a tag team battle.
AEW previously announced Fuego signing with the company back in August 2021.
