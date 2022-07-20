Fuego Del Sol Cuts Promo Before AEW Dark Addressing New Look

Fuego Del Sol has a new look and attitude, and he addresed it in a new video posted before AEW Dark. Del Sol posted the video to his Twitter account on Monday evening and you can check it out below.

In the video, Del Sol says that wrestling is all about presentation and momentum and that a year ago he had all the momentum in the world and thought signing his contract meant all the right people had recognized his talent. He thought he would have a new opportunity to showcase his talent but his matches on TV didn’t go his way and he felt his momentum die down as he stopped being takeen seriously.

He then said that he may make funny content online, but that it’s just so he has something to do. He said that seeing others leave the company made him realize he needed to change his presentation. He said that he has a new look and move set, more muscle and a new attitude. He looks at the guys being called the future of wrestling and he will throw the humble version of himself out of the window to prove he’s as good as them.

Del Sol then says he’s destined for greatness and hypes his match with QT Marshall on Dark. Del Sol defeated Marshall on this week’s Dark.