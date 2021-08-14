Fuego Del Sol Earns AEW Contract On Rampage

Fuego Del Sol may not have won the TNT Championshipon AEW Rampage, but he’s earned an AEW contract nonetheless. On tonight’s show, Del Sol faced Miro for the latter’s championship. He lost the match and afterward, Miro ripped the contract up.

After the post-match break, Tony Khan came out with Sammy Guevara, who is a good friend of Del Sol’s, and Guevara presented Del Sol with a new contract.

Fuego Del Sol has been working shows for AEW for the past year.