Fuego Del Sol Says Fuego 2 ‘Went Missing,’ Hopes To See ROH TV Show Happen

Fuego Del Sol misses his “son” Fuego 2, and recently gave an update on the persona as well as his hopes for a ROH TV show. The AEW star spoke with AJ Awesome and talked about the disappearance of Fuego 2 (the persona played by Cody Rhodes) and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On what happened to Fuego 2: “Aw man, R.I.P. to Fuego 2. See, he went missing, we didn’t know what happened. You know, a lot of people wanted to point out that it was around the same time Cody Rhodes left AEW. I don’t think those two things are related whatsoever at all, and I don’t know why people like to bring it up. I miss Cody too.

“However, my son — Son of Fuego, Fuego 2 — went missing, and now I believe he’s presumed dead. You know, if he’s out there, please come home son. I miss you, you know?. Your family misses you. We need you back. But if he’s no longer with us, R.I.P. I’m sure there will be many more Fuegos along the way.”

On what changes he’d like to see in wrestling: “I mean, I have personal goals but I just feel like, you know, I would love to see a Ring of Honor television show come about. If we can get a Ring of Honor television show, I feel like that’ll open up this door for a lot more guys to have a lot more opportunities to show what we have. The AEW roster is stacked right now, we have so many great guys and guys are chomping at the bit for any bit of TV time and match time they can get. And for us to develop and go forward, I can’t wait to see what the next year holds for AEW and Ring of Honor together, because I think it’s going to help shape wrestling in a different way and we’re going to get to see a lot more stories.”

