Fuego Del Sol Expresses Gratitude To His Fans As He Prepares To Leave AEW

In an appearance on Sammy Guevara’s recent vlog, AEW’s Fuego Del Sol shared his thoughts as he prepares to part ways with AEW when his contract expires on July 1 (via Fightful). The wrestler expressed his tanks to the fans who supported him and his progress through his AEW stint. He also shared his optimism for the future and hinted at his upcoming independent work. You can find a few highlights and watch the full vlog video below.

On his gratefulness for the support he has received: “Where do I begin? That’s a funny word to begin with. In my official statement about me leaving AEW last week, I knew that needed to be professional. It needed to be business, so I kind of said what I needed to say, and I got to the point. But this vlog, this vlog is personal. I started my AEW career on this vlog, and it’s only right that I officially end my AEW career here as well. So let me just say, I saved this message for the fans because you guys that have watched consistently, religiously maybe, are the reason I ever got signed in the first place. You guys believed in my hard work, spent so much time in the comments, on social media, helping me grow my following. You guys are the reason that I made it this far to begin with.”

On the impact of his time with AERW: “While it sucks that I won’t be in AEW anymore, and I know that might hurt some of you, I don’t want you to look at it and be sad. I want you to look back on these moments and find the joy in it that I feel. Not only that, I want you to realize how much power your viewership, your support, your comments, your likes, has. You were able to change my life, honestly. Not only my life, my three beautiful little girls’ lives as well. For that, I am forever grateful. I love this vlog. I loved being part of it every week. I loved the traveling I had to do to get there, I loved the over 50 matches I had to lose. I loved of all that, just so every week, I could come hang out with my friends and make some hilarious content for you. That’s what I want to do continue to do. At the end of the day, the thing I love most is entertaining the audiences. Even though I’m sad it won’t be in AEW anymore, I’m so incredibly excited for what the future holds for me. I know, even back before I got signed with AEW, I was so extremely motivated because I knew how much of your support I had, and how much I knew it was gonna get me to somewhere bigger. The signing was just the cherry on top, on top of all of you guys supporting me. I feel like the cherry’s taken away, but the support is still there. I know you’ll support me wherever I go.”

On his expectations for the future: “I’m gonna try to hit the ground running. I’m just thankful to be back on my feet, and this injury is behind me. I’m gonna try to hit the indies, so if you see me at an indie show, please come up. Please tell me your favorite vlog moments. Reach out to your indies all around you, and hopefully I’ll be there. I’m trying to start this World on Fire tour the right way. But I couldn’t start it without sending some type of finality here. So first and foremost, thank you to all of you, and Sammy Guevara, thank you. Fans, I just hope you guys had a fraction of the fun watching this content as much as I had actually filming the content. It has meant the world to me. I was able to get you guys behind me, and the support, and the stamp of approval of some legends that I looked up to. I was able to turn some of my idols into my best friends, and that is something to smile about. That is something to be happy about. That is something to look back on, and just smile.”