Fuego del Sol Hospitalized Due To A Mouth Infection

In a post on Twitter, Fuego del Sol revealed that he is in the hospital due to a mouth infection and recently had surgery.

He wrote: “I’ve had a horrible toothache the last few days, that’s the only reason House of Black caught me slipping! I been sleeping a lot lately anyways so they just helped me get some rest! Been in the hospital all day with a horrible mouth infection, surgery is done and on the road to recovery! Hopefully leaving this place tomorrow! Send positive vibes my way!”

I’ve had a horrible toothache the last few days, that’s the only reason House of Black caught me slipping! I been sleeping a lot lately anyways so they just helped me get some rest! — Fuego Del Sol! (@FuegoDelSol) April 28, 2022