Fuego Del Sol Reveals How Long His AEW Contract Was

In 2021, Fuego del Sol signed a contract with AEW but left the company just two years later. AEW deals are normally 3-5 years, so this raised questions about how long Fuego’s deal was. In a video posted to Youtube (via Fightful), Fuego revealed that his contract could have kept him in the company for four years, due to the way it was structured.

He said: “When I initially signed my contract in 2021, it was to a four-year deal, potentially. It was a one-year deal with three optional years. AEW had the option to renew me each year around July or August and let me know if I was going to be with the company another year. If they did, I would get a raise in my salary. The first year started well, I was appearing alongside Sammy Guevara a bunch, I got to introduce my son Fuego 2 and we got to takeoff as a tag team, and Malakai Black pitched to work with me and we had a small feud on Rampage. The second year is where things got a little rough. At the start of my second year, my series of matches with House of Black had just finished. Sammy went a different direction creatively and due to the mysterious disappearance of my son, Fuego 2, I wasn’t being brought to TV or on Dark that often. That’s a dangerous place to be. I feel like my value was being in Dark match or TV matches getting squashed quickly, but as long as I was wrestling every week, I would be able to get over without going over. As long as I was backstage, I would be able to film more stuff with Sammy Guevara’s vlog and build my online following. The fact that I wasn’t bein brought to TV often means I slowly got stuck in the scary cycle of ‘creative has nothing for you.’”