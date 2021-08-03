Fuego del Sol On Getting Kicked In Face By Malakai Black In AEW, What Cody Rhodes Is Like Backstage

AEW regular Fuego del Sol recently participated in a Reddit AMA, and he discussed a variety of topics, including getting kicked in the face by Malakai Black at AEW Fight for the Fallen, what Cody Rhodes is like backstage, and much more. Here are some of the highlights (via Fightful):

Fuego del Sol on being kicked in the face by Malakai Black at AEW Fight for the Fallen: “I was picked… by Malakai.. right when he turned me around and knocked my lights out.”

On the backstage atmosphere in AEW with lots of wrestling veterans and legends coming in: The greatest feeling in the world! To have Mark Henry, Paul Wight, Jake Roberts, Jerry Lynn, Dean Malenko, Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard, and more there to help with any questions or advice is the best environment for any young wrestler to be in. Mark Henry has been extremely supportive and helpful to me since his arrival and Paul always gives me critiques after he calls my matches on Elevation. Considering them friends and people I can go to is such a surreal feeling. Those are just legends, haven’t even mentioned all the active vets that are so helpful. FTR, Jericho, Cody, Serena Deeb, Colt, CD, Bucks, Matt Hardy, Miro just to name a few that are always ready to help.”

On what Cody Rhodes is like backstage: “He’s an enigma. He’s insanely passionate about this business. If he decides to do something, even the smallest thing, he puts 110% effort into it. He’s also a jokester. He creates a joke in his head and runs with it. He started the rumors of me being fired from Burger King, me having an absurd number of kids, and he legitimately convinced a few wrestlers I was 42 years old. All untrue yet hilarious. He’s incredibly helpful to the young talent, if he invest in you he’ll do everything in his power to advance your career and that’s a genuine soul.”

On his favorite match he’s had in his career: “The match with QT Marshall. Not for the moves but more for the story. Everything we did was technically sound but that didn’t matter as much as the whole build up. For months we built up a match that was never supposed to happen. It showcases my personality and QT’s asshole side so much so that it is launch his program with Cody. We were planning to do the match at the factory because we thought AEW had no interest in booking it, until Tony heard about the plan and said it had to be on dark! It meant so much to me because people cared. I hadn’t won a match in AEW and theoretically they had no reason to but we made them. We filmed that match for dark at 2 AM after we had already taped 20 dark matches and QT and I both had already wrestled once that night, the extras and wrestlers were all tired but when the match happened they woke up, the signed wrestlers all came out to watch, so many of my peers cared and then the match was really good. So I feel like it delivered in every way possible… except that I loss… rematch maybe Regardless it’s my favorite because I don’t think I ever had the opportunity to tell a long term story in wrestling and I realized those were the stories I want to tell!”