Fuego Del Sol On His Recent Injury, Being Nervous Before Return to Ring

Fuego Del Sol was out of action due to injury before he left AEW, and he recently discussed the injury and his return to the ring. Del Sol spoke with Fightful for a new interview and you can check out the highlights below:

On his injury and return to the ring: “Yeah, it was insane. I would say. It was just a freak accident or a normal move. I’ve done some crazy stuff over My nine year career. But of course, it’s always the most simplest thing that would injure you. I jumped off the top rope to do a dropkick and come down on top of my foot, and it kind of folded over and it fractured in five spots. The main thing they wanted to fix was the Lisfranc joint areas. So they put a screw in my foot. I was in a cast for over a month and then had to do a lot of rehab for I had to screw eventually taken out. I injured myself on February 19th. I had surgery on March 7th, and I finally returned to the ring as of June 23rd.”

On being nervous before his return bout: “I’m not usually one to get nervous, man. I’ve been doing this so long. There’s those fun butterflies excitement, I feel like. But usually I’m not want to get nervous. But I was extremely nervous this past weekend getting back in there. It’s just a mental thing. This is not only my first injury in wrestling, but it’s the first time I’ve ever broke a bone in my life. So there’s a whole mental aspect that you have to overcome. And trying to get past that fear is something I’ve never experienced. It was a whole new struggle in a sense. But once I got back out there, I mean it when I say that the ring literally is my happy place. It’s my home. So as long as I’m in there, I will find a way and that’s what I’ve done my whole career. At the end of it, I said I was just incredibly relieved that it was the first one’s out of the way. We’ve got that one under the belt. Let’s get back at it. Let’s hit the ground running.”