Fuego del Sol On Toxic Fans Tweeting ‘Pure Hate’ At Wrestlers

June 19, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Fuego del Sol

In a post on Twitter, AEW Dark stalwart Fuego del Sol spoke about certain toxic wrestling fans on Twitter, particularly those who tweet hateful comments to people they don’t like.

He wrote: “Guys having opinions and having gripes about a product you watch and care about are totally understandable, but to go out of your way to tweet just pure hate at someone is unacceptable. To get respect you have to give respect.

