Fuego del Sol On What He Wants to Do In Wrestling
December 3, 2022 | Posted by
In an interview with The AJ Awesome Show (via Fightful), Fuego del Sol spoke about his goals in wrestling and how he wants to be involved in the business.
He said: “I believe, in wrestling, I’m gonna do it all. I’m going to manage people, I’m going to commentate. I’m going to be a trainer, I wanna train wrestlers eventually. I could see myself doing all facets of wrestling. If, god forbid, I ever get seriously injured and can’t wrestle anymore, I could transition to being a referee. I just love being around the sport and the energy of professional wrestling. So I definitely see myself doing any and everything. The more I get to be around it, the better.”
