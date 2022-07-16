wrestling / News

Fuego del Sol Removes AEW References From Social Media, Comments On Change

July 16, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Fuego Del Sol AEW

Fuego del Sol has caused some speculation online after recent changes he made to his social media profile. Fuego has removed all references to AEW from his Twitter and blacked out the profile picture. He also deleted all of his tweets, except for one he posted last night.

He wrote: “Change is going to come.

