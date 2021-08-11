Fuego del Sol Responds to WWE Tweets on AJ Styles’ Being the Master of the Tornado DDT

– While speaking to World Class Cast, wrestler Fuego del Sol responded to WWE’s Twitter account labeling AJ Styles as the “Master of the Tornado DDT.” Here’s an excerpt of Fuego’s comments (via Fightful):

“The social media guy is trolling. There are two things happening here; he knew and was like, ‘How do we get traction and retweets.’ He knows about the blog and they are all about numbers over there and want the most traction as possible. All those replies, retweets, and quote tweets look good for them number-wise. Two, he’s a superfan of me and he knew people would come to my defense about it. Regardless, it was a WWE social media guy trolling me. They are aware. They put up ‘Who has the best tornado DDT?’ and it’s a bunch of guys. It was a week or two after one of my segments went viral. Anybody can do the move, I don’t own the move, but I mastered the move. I’m the master. To call somebody else ‘the master of the tornado DDT,’ when that is my moniker, that’s bulls***. The fans knew.”

Fuego del Sol is referring to some recent tweets about AJ Styles hitting the Tornado DDT, which is Fuego’s signature move. More recently, the WWE Twitter account stated “Nobody does a Tornado DDT better than @AliWWE! #WWERaw” Later, Fuego wrote on his own Twitter, “They tweet something about Tornado DDT, They get ratio’d, Fuego starts trending, Rinse Repeat…”