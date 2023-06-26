wrestling / News
Fuego del Sol Returns To The Ring at Independent Event
As previously reported, Fuego del Sol will be leaving AEW on July 1, as they’ve elected not to renew his deal. He has been out of action anyway due to a foot injury. However, the masked man made his in-ring return on June 23 at VIP Wrestling Catch These Hands, where he had a match with Matt Sydal. In a post on Twitter, Fuego commented on getting back in the ring.
He wrote: “4 Months… 4 long months of surgeries, doctor visits, rehab, and a ton of deep introspection, all culminating in my return to the ring last night! Coming through that curtain I had a multitude of feelings, but what I felt the most was pure joy. WE ARE BACK!”
