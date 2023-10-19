Fuego Del Sol Reveals Why He’s Not a Fan of MJF

– During a new video where he rates AEW wrestlers, Fuego Del Sol revealed that he’s not a fan of AEW World Champion MJF and shared a story of MJF insulting him. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Fuego Del Sol on why he’s not a fan of MJF: “This is not going to be good. People aren’t going to like me for this, but if I’m honest, I’m not a fan of this guy. To be real, I’m just not. We’re talking about the current AEW World Champion MJF. When I say I’m not a fan, I should reiterate, I try to never let my personal opinion get in the way of someone’s actual talent. He is talented as all hell. Incredible promo guy. When he does decide to wrestle, he puts on incredible matches and makes himself an attraction.”

On MJF giving him a disparaging remark: However, early on in AEW, even before I got signed, he gave me one weird disparaging remark in front of a lot of people backstage. It was off-handed, I’m sure he doesn’t even remember it. I do though. Some people are going to go out of their way to critique you or congratulate you or help you out. He kind of stuck to himself in that regard, never really talked to me. I don’t think we are each other’s cup of tea. That doesn’t change the fact that he’s insanely talented. I would never let my personal opinion of someone get in the way of how good they are, and he’s great.”

Fuego Del Sol exited AEW earlier this year after his contract expired.