– Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp recently spoke to wrestler Fuego del Sol, who discussed how his longtime friend Sammy Guevara reacted to the news of his AEW exit. Below are some highlights:

Fuego del Sol on Sammy Guevara’s reactions to his AEW departure: “I’m pretty sure this man has texted me every hour on the hour since the news broke. We were both a little devastated. I’ve always tried to let him do his own thing. He’s his own star. I don’t ever want to damper that or try to pull away or try to leech off of that. But I know he’s going through his own struggles constantly. Me and him constantly talk and give each other advice and give each other ears the vent when we need to vent. It was so crazy. Because he just this past Wednesday on Dynamite. He had had a whole situation where, you know, he was like, ‘Man, I’m down. I’m down right now. I’m not where exactly I want to be right now at this moment.’ He was having a bad day. I was like, ‘Bro, you’re undeniable, don’t let one moment get you down.’”

On those in AEW who helped his career: “Then it turned immediately around when I got my news and he became that lending ear after me. We’re both sad. But also, he was immediately like, ‘Okay, where do we go next? What do we do next? What can we do next? How can I help you?’ That’s what he did. So I again, all the credit in the world to him and so many guys that reached out and helped me out. I’d be remiss if I didn’t say thank you to Lance Archer. He might be the monster that he is but he worked so hard to get me on as many segments as possible with him. If he needed to beat somebody up, he knew I was available to do it. I was open to doing it. He tried to get me on TV as much as possible. Shout out to Brian Cage because Brian Cage is another good friend of mine. He called me immediately. He’s tried to help me so much over my time there. The Bucks, Cody, QT. I cannot say thank you enough to so many people that helped and not only that have reached out since and given me some positive encouragement.”