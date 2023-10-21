– During a recent video posted on his YouTube channel, former AEW wrestler Fuego del Sol shared some stories about Bryan Danielson being a practical joker. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com)

Fuego Del Sol on Bryan Danielson: “He’s portrayed so humbly on social media and online, but the more he’s in AEW, the more stories come out about the jokester that this man is. He’s constantly trying to crack jokes.”

On Danielson throwing something at him: “Out of nowhere, I walk into the hallway. Him and PAC are both in pistol squat position and he asked me who had the better pistol squat and I couldn’t lie. I said it was PAC and he proceeded to throw something at my crotch and it hurt very bad, but it’s just one of the hilarious stories from Bryan Danielson in the back.”