Fuego Del Sol Signed for Battleslam: Vendetta

– AEW star Fuego Del Sol is the latest name signed for this month’s Battleslam: Vendetta show. The event is scheduled for April 24 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Priest joins a lineup that includes Adam Priest, Darius Martin, Max Caster, Lee Moriarty, Angelica Risk, Leon Ruff, and Janai Kai, as well as live performances from Josiah Williams and Pastor Troy. The match lineup has not yet been announced.