Fuego Del Sol Says He’s Still “On Good Terms” With AEW

In a recent Fightful interview, Fuego Del Sol expressed his willingness to consider individual appearances with AEW in the future, even after establishing his own free-agent status and parting ways with the promotion. Del Sol explained that he still maintains a positive view of AEW and would work with the company on a case-by-case basis if the conditions are right. You can find a highlight from Del Sol and watch the complete interview below.

On his standing with AEW and those who work there: “Absolutely. Like I said, It feels like we left on good terms. I was on a phone call with a couple of the higher ups when they gave me the news. I don’t think he’d be mad if I said this. Tony Schiavone kind of told me, ‘Hey, man. Hope you go out and prove us wrong.’ I said, ‘No, Tony, I’m gonna go prove you wrong.’ But he commended me on my professionalism and I thanked them very much for all their time. Absolutely. I have a great relationship with so many people in the back at AEW, and so many people reached out to me this week. And I would anytime they want to use me, I’d be more than open as long as it was the right situation. I have to be selective about the business nowadays. But any chance to go beyond the vlog and hang out with my friends? Hard to say no.”