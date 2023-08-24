Fuego del Sol Teases Possible Move To Impact Wrestling

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Fuego del Sol says he might work with Impact Wrestling in the future, as he’s talked with people there about coming in. Fuego left AEW earlier this year.

He said: “I definitely feel like I’m keeping my options open, in a lot of ways. Two and a half years ago, I was a no-name kid, really, trying to make it and find my spot in professional wrestling. But I always had a goal. I always had a goal that I was going to sign a pro wrestling contract with a big company and prove to the world on a grander stage that I can hang, in a lot of ways. Not only that I can hang, but I can create incredible stories and do some incredible things. Back then, I almost felt like I had nothing to lose and everything to gain. But getting that contract saw the justification and the validation that I’d so long searched for. There’s the confidence that you receive, that you get when you finally sign that deal for the first time. Like, ‘Oh, all of this has paid off, all of this is worth it. All of my hard work, all the roads that I’ve been traveling, all the hours in the car, this is all paid off.’ If anything, it proved to me that when I put my mind to something, I can achieve it. Guess what? I got my mind on it again. If you thought the rise and the grind to get one contract was special, just wait until you see me do it again.

So whoever, whatever the option is, whether it’s going down to Orlando and NXT and getting a tryout and going there, I’m open to that. Whether the door opens up again in AEW eventually, I’m open to that. I would be remiss if I hadn’t talked about [I] talked to some guys at IMPACT, may be be doing something there soon. As well as the big indies. I got some stuff planned at a couple big indies coming up. I’ll let them announce the things soon enough. I’m thinking months ahead now in a way that I didn’t before. I have some unique, very different stories that I am looking to tell over the next few months, and I cannot wait for people to see what I got cooking. But to show my versatility, to show the different things I can do, not only in the ring, but with a microphone. I’m itching to get back to where everyone can see me on a grander scale.“