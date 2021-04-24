wrestling / News
Fuego Del Sol Welcomes Third Child Today
April 24, 2021 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Fuego del Sol revealed that he is now the father of a third baby as the latest addition to his family was born today.
He wrote: “I have so much to be thankful for in life, Having killer matches in @AEW and now welcoming Baby Del Sol #3 to the world today! I will make you proud little one.”
I have so much to be thankful for in life, Having killer matches in @AEW and now welcoming Baby Del Sol #3 to the world today! I will make you proud little one ♥️
— Fuego Del Sol! (@FuegoDelSol) April 24, 2021
