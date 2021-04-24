wrestling / News

Fuego Del Sol Welcomes Third Child Today

April 24, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Fuego del Sol

In a post on Twitter, Fuego del Sol revealed that he is now the father of a third baby as the latest addition to his family was born today.

He wrote: “I have so much to be thankful for in life, Having killer matches in @AEW and now welcoming Baby Del Sol #3 to the world today! I will make you proud little one.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Fuego del Sol, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading