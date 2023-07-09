Fuego del Sol Working on Creating Wrestling School in Oklahoma

– Former AEW wrestler Fuego del Sol revealed in an initial post on his Facebook page that he’s working on opening up a wrestling school in Oklahoma. He wrote the following earlier:

Saw that there was a ton of interest on my post about my consideration of opening a wrestling school. So I’ve been talking to some people and preparing a business plan and proper 3 month beginners curriculum, as well as other advanced classes and such. The more I thought about it and really started developing ideas of how it could work and help the state and my area, the more it’s starting to look like a reality. Fuego Dojo coming soon…

He expanded on his plan later on via Twitter. He continued on his plan, “Tried to talk myself out of it. Convinced myself I wasn’t qualified yet, but looking at the options in my state I realized I have a ton of knowledge to pass on and how big of a help I could be. With the proper curriculum and mentorship from successful trainers, why not do it.”