wrestling / News
WWE News: Full 2018 Smackdown Women’s Battle Royal, 2019 Fatal 4-Way NXT Match, Royal Rumble 2015 Triple Threat Bout
January 10, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE has released three full matches as we get closer to the Royal Rumble including the 2018 Smackdown Women’s Battle Royal and more. You can see the three videos below, which are the women’s Battle Royal from the November 27, 2018 Smackdown, the NXT Fatal Four-Way match from September 18th, 2019, and the Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. John Cena match from Royal Rumble 2015:
More Trending Stories
- Big E Reveals Tweets Apollo Crews Wrote About Him In 2013 Then Deleted
- Backstage Update on Roster’s Reaction to ROH Parting Ways With Marty Scurll
- Tony Schiavone On Being Being In Talks With WWE and AEW At the Same Time, Working at Starbucks Before That
- Bruce Prichard On Vince McMahon’s Initial Meeting With The Bushwhackers, Making Them Babyfaces, Their Legacy In Wrestling