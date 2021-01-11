WWE News: Full 2018 Smackdown Women’s Battle Royal, 2019 Fatal 4-Way NXT Match, Royal Rumble 2015 Triple Threat Bout

– WWE has released three full matches as we get closer to the Royal Rumble including the 2018 Smackdown Women’s Battle Royal and more. You can see the three videos below, which are the women’s Battle Royal from the November 27, 2018 Smackdown, the NXT Fatal Four-Way match from September 18th, 2019, and the Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. John Cena match from Royal Rumble 2015: