wrestling / News
Full Bracket Revealed For ROH Women’s TV Title Tournament
February 15, 2024 | Posted by
ROH has revealed the full bracket for the ROH Women’s TV Championship tournament. The company revealed the bracket on this week’s ROH TV, as you can see below.
Thus far Diamante, Mercedes Martinez, Queen Aminata and Leyla Hirsch have won their first-round matches. The remaining opening round matches are:
* Billie Starkz vs. Robyn Renegade
* Viva Van vs. Abadon
* Red Velvet vs. Sandra Moone
* Sussy Love vs. Taya Valkyrie
Here is the ROH Women's TV Title Tournament bracket!#ROH pic.twitter.com/n9lnr0MLeW
— Peps #MaikaStyle🍧 (@Peps_Wrestling) February 16, 2024
