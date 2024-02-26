Full Bracket and Schedule Announced For NJPW New Japan Cup

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the full bracket for the NJPW New Japan Cup, as well as the schedule for the first round. The tournament begins on March 6 with the finals on March 20. The tournament includes:

OTA BRACKET (March 6):

* YOSHI-HASHI vs. KENTA

Winner faces SANADA (first round BYE)

* Shota Umino vs. Jack Perry

* Toru Yano vs. Yujiro Takahashi

KORAKUEN BRACKET (March 7):

* TJP vs. David Finlay

* Tanga Loa vs. Great-O-Khan

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Chase Owens

Winner faces Hirooki Goto (first round BYE)

YAMANASHI BRACKET (March 8):

* Hikuleo vs Boltin Oleg

Winner Faces EVIL (first round BYE)

* Shingo Takagi vs Yuya Uemura

* Callum Newman vs Gabe Kidd

HYOGO BRACKET (March 10):

* Yota Tsuji vs Jeff Cobb

* El Phantasmo vs Mikey Nicholls

* Taichi vs Ren Narita

Winner Faces Zack Sabre Jr. (first round BYE)