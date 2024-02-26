wrestling / News

Full Bracket and Schedule Announced For NJPW New Japan Cup

February 26, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW New Japan Cup Image Credit: NJPW

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the full bracket for the NJPW New Japan Cup, as well as the schedule for the first round. The tournament begins on March 6 with the finals on March 20. The tournament includes:

OTA BRACKET (March 6):

* YOSHI-HASHI vs. KENTA
Winner faces SANADA (first round BYE)

* Shota Umino vs. Jack Perry
* Toru Yano vs. Yujiro Takahashi

KORAKUEN BRACKET (March 7):

* TJP vs. David Finlay
* Tanga Loa vs. Great-O-Khan
* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Chase Owens
Winner faces Hirooki Goto (first round BYE)

YAMANASHI BRACKET (March 8):

* Hikuleo vs Boltin Oleg
Winner Faces EVIL (first round BYE)
* Shingo Takagi vs Yuya Uemura
* Callum Newman vs Gabe Kidd

HYOGO BRACKET (March 10):

* Yota Tsuji vs Jeff Cobb
* El Phantasmo vs Mikey Nicholls
* Taichi vs Ren Narita
Winner Faces Zack Sabre Jr. (first round BYE)

