Full Bracket and Schedule Announced For NJPW New Japan Cup
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the full bracket for the NJPW New Japan Cup, as well as the schedule for the first round. The tournament begins on March 6 with the finals on March 20. The tournament includes:
OTA BRACKET (March 6):
* YOSHI-HASHI vs. KENTA
Winner faces SANADA (first round BYE)
* Shota Umino vs. Jack Perry
* Toru Yano vs. Yujiro Takahashi
KORAKUEN BRACKET (March 7):
* TJP vs. David Finlay
* Tanga Loa vs. Great-O-Khan
* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Chase Owens
Winner faces Hirooki Goto (first round BYE)
YAMANASHI BRACKET (March 8):
* Hikuleo vs Boltin Oleg
Winner Faces EVIL (first round BYE)
* Shingo Takagi vs Yuya Uemura
* Callum Newman vs Gabe Kidd
HYOGO BRACKET (March 10):
* Yota Tsuji vs Jeff Cobb
* El Phantasmo vs Mikey Nicholls
* Taichi vs Ren Narita
Winner Faces Zack Sabre Jr. (first round BYE)
