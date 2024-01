Full Card Announced For AAA Rey de Reyes 2024

AAA has announced the complete card for their 2024 Rey de Reyes show. The company announced the following card for the show, which takes place on February 3rd in Mexico City:

* 2024 Reina de Reinas Tournament Eliminator Match: Faby Apache vs. Hiedra vs. Pimpinela Escarlata.

* 2024 Reina de Reinas Tournament Eliminator Match: Flammer vs. Sexy Star II vs. Lady Shani.

* 2024 Rey de Reyes Tournament Eliminator Match: Laredo Kid vs. Argenis vs. Aerostar.

* 2024 Rey de Reyes Tournament Eliminator Match: Electroshock vs. Texano Jr vs. Cibernetico.

* 2024 Rey de Reyes Tournament Eliminator Match: Sam Adonis vs. Hijo del Vikingo vs. Psycho Clown.

* 2024 Reina de Reinas Tournament Finals: TBD vs. TBD

* Mr. Iguana, Garra de Oro & Colmillo de Plata vs. Kento, Takuma & TBA

* 2024 Rey de Reyes Tournament Finals: TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD