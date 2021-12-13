wrestling / News
Full Card Announced For NJPW Best of the Super Junior & World Tag League 2021 Finals
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the full card for the NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 28 and World Tag League 2021 Finals. The event happens in Ryogoku on Wednesday.
* Best of the Super Juniors 28 Final: Hiromu Takahashi vs. YOH
* World Tag League 2021 Final: CHAOS (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI) vs. HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi)
* Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI & Shingo Takagi) vs. CHAOS (Robbie Eagles & Kazuchika Okada)
* Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito & SANADA) vs. United Empire (Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb)
* Yuji Nagata, Satoshi Kojima, Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. BULLET CLUB (Chase Owens, Bad Luck Fale, Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa)
* Master Wato, Tomoaki Honma, Togi Makabe & Toru Yano vs. Suzuki-gun (Yoshinobu Kanemaru, El Desperado, Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr)
* Ryohei Oiwa & Tiger Mask vs. BULLET CLUB’s Cutest Tag Team (El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori)
* Kosei Fujita, Yuto Nakashima & Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki, TAKA Michinoku & DOUKI)
* Katsuyori Shibata announcement
More Trending Stories
- Mandy Rose, Rhea Ripley & Raquel Gonzalez Flexing Some Muscle, Liv Morgan Top Superstar Instagram Photos
- Booker T On Jeff Hardy’s WWE Release, Why AEW Is the Last Place Jeff Should Be Right Now
- Madusa On How Women’s Wrestling Continues to Be Elevated, Why The System Is Still ‘Busted’
- Jimmy Hart On The Most Painful Spots Of His Career, Working With Vince McMahon