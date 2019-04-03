Full Card Announced For STARDOM’s Friday Show in Queens, New York

– STARDOM released the full card for their 4/5/19 event at NYC Arena in Queens, N.Y. at 4pm EST. It will air live on FITE for $10. Jim Valley and Fumi Saito will be the broadcast team.

* Wonder of STARDOM Champion Momo Watanabe vs. Utami Hayashishita.

Utami has vowed to win all of the belts in STARDOM this year. She’s currently one half of the tag team champions, Future of STARDOM Champion, SWA Champion, and Pro Wrestling:EVE International Champion.

* High Speed Champion Hazuki vs. Dust

* 3-Way Tag Team Match: Bea Priestley and Konami vs. Britt Baker and Brittany Blake vs. Hana Kimura and Bobbi Tyler

* Elimination Match: Session Moth Martina, Kagetsu, Jamie Hayter, and Andras Miyagi vs. Mayu Iwatani, Tam Nakano, Saki Kashima, and Arisa Hoshiki

* Jungle Kyona and Natsuko Tora vs. Sonya Strong and Violette (regulars in the Women’s Wrestling Revolution promotion)

Tickets are still available for the show here.

