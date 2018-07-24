Full Card Announced For PWG Battle of Los Angeles

– Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has announced the full card for both nights of the 2018 PWG Battle of Los Angeles. You can see the full card for the event below. It takes place from September 14th through the 16th in Los Angeles, with tickets going on sale on July 31st.

The card is:

BATTLE OF LOS ANGELES NIGHT ONE:

* Round One: Rey Horus vs. Adam Brooks

* Round One: Flamita vs. Puma King

* Round One: Brody King vs. PCO

* Round One: David Starr vs. Joey Janela

* Round One: Bandido vs. T-Hawk

* Round One: CIMA vs. Jody Fleish

* Non-Tournament Main Event: lja Dragunov and Shingo Takagi vs. WALTER and Timothy Thatcher.

BATTLE OF LOS ANGELES NIGHT TWO:

* Round One: WALTER vs. Timothy Thatcher

* Round One: Darby Allin vs. Jeff Cobb

* Round One:Jonah Rock vs. Ilja Dragunov

* Round One: Chris Brookes vs. Trevor Lee

* Round One: Robbie Eagles vs. DJ Z

* Round One: Travis Banks vs Shingo Takagi

* Non-Tournament Six Man Tag: Bandido & Flamita & Rey Horus vs. Dezmond Xavier & CIMA & Zachary Wentz

BATTLE OF LOS ANGELES NIGHT THREE:

* Tournament Finals

* PWG Tag Team Champions Zachary Wentz & Desmond Xavier vs. Rey Fenix & Pentagon Jr.

Ticket details are available here.