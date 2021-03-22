wrestling / News
Full Card Announces For NJPW Sakura Genesis: Kota Ibushi vs. Will Ospreay To Headline
NJPW has announced the full card for Sakura Genesis 2021, which happens in Ryogoku on April 4. It will feature Kota Ibushi defending the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against New Japan Cup 2021 winner Will Ospreay. Here’s the full card:
* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Kota Ibushi (c) vs. Will Ospreay
* IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championships: El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru (c) vs. Roppongi 3K
* Satoshi Kojima & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Jay White & Bad Luck Fale
* Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito & SANADA vs. Great O’Khan, Jeff Cobb & X
* YOSHI-HASHI, Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, Toru Yano & Kazuchika Okada vs. Dick Togo, Yujiro Takahashi, Taiji Ishimori, KENTA & EVIL
* DOUKI, Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi vs. Jado, Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa
