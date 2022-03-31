wrestling / News
Full Card For MLW Intimidation Games Tonight In Dallas
March 31, 2022 | Posted by
Major League Wrestling will run its MLW Intimidation Games event tonight in Dallas, which will also be a Fusion TV taping. The lineup includes:
* MLW World Heavyweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger
* MLW World Middleweight Championship: Myron Reed vs. TBD
* Davey Richards vs. Richard Holliday
* Los Parks vs. Gangrel & Pagano
* nZo’s Open Challenge
* Shazza McKenzie vs. Holidead
* EJ Nduka & Calvin Tankman vs. The Bomaye Fight Club
There will also be several ‘mystery matches’ added tonight. Those scheduled to appear include Ross & Marshall Von Erich, Cesar Duran, Matt Cross, TJP, 5150, Hijo de LA Park, Gino, Arez, Aramis and more.
