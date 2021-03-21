Full Card for NJPW New Japan Cup 2021

NJPW has announced the full card for the New Japan Cup finals on March 21st at the Xebio Arena Sendai. Check out the card below.

* Shingo Takagi vs. Will Ospreay (New Japan Cup finals)

* Kota Ibushi, Hiroshi Tanahashi, & Kazuchika Okada vs. Jay White, Bad Luck Fale, & Chase Owens

* Juice Robinson, David Finlay, & Toa Henare vs. Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, & BUSHI

* Toru Yano, YOSHI-HASHI, & SHO vs. EVIL, KENTA, & Yujiro Takahashi

* Satoshi Kojima & Tomoaki Honma vs. Jeff Cobb & The Great-O-Khan

* Gabriel Kidd, Yuya Uemura, & Yota Tsuji vs. DOUKI, Zack Sabre Jr, & Taichi