Full Card for NJPW New Japan Cup 2021

March 20, 2021 | Posted by Ashish
NJPW has announced the full card for the New Japan Cup finals on March 21st at the Xebio Arena Sendai. Check out the card below.

* Shingo Takagi vs. Will Ospreay (New Japan Cup finals)

* Kota Ibushi, Hiroshi Tanahashi, & Kazuchika Okada vs. Jay White, Bad Luck Fale, & Chase Owens

* Juice Robinson, David Finlay, & Toa Henare vs. Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, & BUSHI

* Toru Yano, YOSHI-HASHI, & SHO vs. EVIL, KENTA, & Yujiro Takahashi

* Satoshi Kojima & Tomoaki Honma vs. Jeff Cobb & The Great-O-Khan

* Gabriel Kidd, Yuya Uemura, & Yota Tsuji vs. DOUKI, Zack Sabre Jr, & Taichi

