wrestling / News
Full Card for NJPW New Japan Cup 2021
NJPW has announced the full card for the New Japan Cup finals on March 21st at the Xebio Arena Sendai. Check out the card below.
* Shingo Takagi vs. Will Ospreay (New Japan Cup finals)
* Kota Ibushi, Hiroshi Tanahashi, & Kazuchika Okada vs. Jay White, Bad Luck Fale, & Chase Owens
* Juice Robinson, David Finlay, & Toa Henare vs. Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, & BUSHI
* Toru Yano, YOSHI-HASHI, & SHO vs. EVIL, KENTA, & Yujiro Takahashi
* Satoshi Kojima & Tomoaki Honma vs. Jeff Cobb & The Great-O-Khan
* Gabriel Kidd, Yuya Uemura, & Yota Tsuji vs. DOUKI, Zack Sabre Jr, & Taichi
The full card is set for the New Japan Cup Final!
Shingo Takagi vs Will Ospreay for the ultimate prize!
Kota Ibushi, Kazuchika Okada & Hiroshi Tanahashi team once more!
Toa Henare teams with IMPACT tag champs FinJuice against LIJ!
Preview: https://t.co/JfIDGBxssb#njcupfinal pic.twitter.com/fcq2g54Qvd
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) March 21, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Ben Askren Reveals WWE Invited Him to the Performance Center, Gerald Brisco Tried to Recruit Him in College
- Kurt Angle On Potentially Wrestling In AEW, His Surprise At Paul Wight Leaving WWE
- Jim Ross On Andrade Asking For His WWE Release, WWE Being ‘Keenly Aware’ Of AEW, John Laurinaitis Returning
- 411’s WWE Meeting Stone Cold Report: Ric Flair, The Rock and More Recall First Meeting Steve Austin