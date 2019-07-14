wrestling / News
Full Card For Tonight’s GCW 5150: A Tribute to Homicide
July 14, 2019 | Posted by
– GCW is hosting its tribute show celebrating Homicide’s 25th anniversary in the business on Sunday, and the full card is online. The show takes place in Brooklyn and will stream live on FITE.TV; the show is as follows:
Officially announced for the event:
* GCW World Championship Match: Nick Gage vs. Lowlife Louie Ramos
* Joey Janela vs. Low Ki
* Philly’s Most Wanted vs. Steve Mack & Kyle the Beast
* Eddie Kingston vs. Chris Dickinson
* Laredo Kid vs. Gringo Loco vs. Azrieal vs. Ophidian vs. Ghost Shadow vs. Deranged
* Jimmy Lloyd vs. Matt Travis
* Teddy Hart vs. Grimm Reefer vs. Nate Webb vs. Pinkie Sanchez
* Also appearing are Prince Nana, Papadon, Julius Smokes and more to be announced
More details are available here.
