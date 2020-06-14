wrestling / News
Full Card For Tonight’s WWE Backlash
WWE Backlash takes place on Sunday with a seven-match card. The full, apparently final card for the PPV is below, which was unchanged from how it looked following last Monday’s episode of Raw.
Backlash takes place on June 14th and airs live on WWE Network. 411 will have live coverage of the show starting at 5:30 ET/2:30 PT.
* WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley
* WWE Universal Championship Match: Braun Strowman vs. The Miz & John Morrison
* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Asuka vs. Nia Jax
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Bayley & Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross vs. The IIconics
* WWE United States Championship Match: Apollo Crews vs. Andrade
* Edge vs. Randy Orton
* Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy
