Full Card For The NJPW G1 Special in San Francisco
Here is the full card for the July 7th NJPW G1 Special at the Cow Palace in San Francisco, which will air live on AXS TV…
* YOSHI-HASHI, Gedo, Rocky Romero, SHO, & YOH vs. Haku, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Yujiro Takahashi, & Chase Owens
* Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano vs. Minoru Suzuki & Zack Sabre Jr.
* Hiroshi Tanahashi & KUSHIDA vs. Hangman Page & Marty Scurll
* NEVER Openweight Title Match: Champion Hirooki Goto vs. Jeff Cobb
* IWGP Tag Team Title Match: Champions The Young Bucks vs. EVIL & SANADA
* Kazuchika Okada & Will Ospreay vs. Tetsuya Naito & BUSHI
* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title Match: Champion Hiromu Takahashi vs. Dragon Lee
* IWGP US Title Match: Champion Jay White vs. Juice Robinson
* IWGP Heavyweight Title Match: Champion Kenny Omega vs. Cody Rhodes