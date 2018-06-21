Quantcast

 

Full Card For The NJPW G1 Special in San Francisco

June 21, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
NJPW G1-Special

Here is the full card for the July 7th NJPW G1 Special at the Cow Palace in San Francisco, which will air live on AXS TV…

* YOSHI-HASHI, Gedo, Rocky Romero, SHO, & YOH vs. Haku, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Yujiro Takahashi, & Chase Owens
* Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano vs. Minoru Suzuki & Zack Sabre Jr.
* Hiroshi Tanahashi & KUSHIDA vs. Hangman Page & Marty Scurll
* NEVER Openweight Title Match: Champion Hirooki Goto vs. Jeff Cobb
* IWGP Tag Team Title Match: Champions The Young Bucks vs. EVIL & SANADA
* Kazuchika Okada & Will Ospreay vs. Tetsuya Naito & BUSHI
* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title Match: Champion Hiromu Takahashi vs. Dragon Lee
* IWGP US Title Match: Champion Jay White vs. Juice Robinson
* IWGP Heavyweight Title Match: Champion Kenny Omega vs. Cody Rhodes

