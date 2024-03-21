IWGP World Title Match, Jon Moxley & More Set For NJPW Sakura Genesis

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the full card for NJPW Sakura Genesis, which includes an IWGP World title match and the return of Jon Moxley. The event happens on April 6 at Ryogoku Sumo Hall in Tokyo. The lineup includes:

* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Tetsuya Naito (c) vs Yota Tsuji

* NEVER Openweight Championship: EVIL (c) vs Shingo Takagi

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship: SHO (c) vs YOH

* IWGP Tag Team Championships: BULLET CLUB (Chase Owens & KENTA) (c) vs Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI)

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships: BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney) (c) vs Catch 2/2 (Francesco Akira & TJP) vs Intergalactic Jet Setters (Kevin Knight & KUSHIDA)

* Shota Umino & Jon Moxley vs Ren Narita & Jack Perry

* Just Five Guys (DOUKI, Yuya Uemura & SANADA) vs United Empire (Callum Newman, Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb)

* Los Ingobernables De Japon (BUSHI & Hiromu Takahashi) vs BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Gedo & David Finlay)

* Ryusuke Taguchi & El Desperado vs TMDK (Zack Sabre Jr. & Kosei Fujita)