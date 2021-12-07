wrestling / News

Full Card Released For ROH Final Battle

December 7, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
ROH Final Battle 2021

The full card is set for ROH Final Battle, which will take place on Saturday at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. In addition to previously announced matches, Dragon Lee vs. Rey Horus, and Chelsea Green and The Hex vs. Miranda Alize and The Allure have been added for the event.

Here’s the full ROH Final Battle lineup:

ROH World Championship Match: Bandido vs. Jonathan Gresham
ROH Tag Team Championships Match: The OGK vs. The Briscoes
ROH Pure Championship Match: Josh Woods vs. Brian Johnson
* ROH TV Championship Match: Dalton Castle vs. Rhett Titus vs. Silas Young vs. Joe Hendry
ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championships Match: Shane Taylor Promotions vs. The Righteous
ROH Women’s Championship Match: Rok-C vs. Willow
* Fight Without Honor: Shane Taylor vs. Kenny King
* Homicide, Brody King & Tony Deppen vs. Taylor Rust, Tracy Williams & Eli Isom
* Dragon Lee vs. Rey Horus
* Chelsea Green and The Hex vs. Miranda Alize and The Allure
Pre-Show: Ten Man Wild Card Tag Match

