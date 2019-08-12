wrestling / News
Full Card Revealed For NJPW G1 Climax Final Day
– NJPW has announced the card for the final day of the G1 Climax 29 tournament. The company announced on Friday that the following matches are set for the show:
* Main Event For Title Shot at Wrestle Kingdom 14: Kota Ibushi (G1 Climax 29 A Block winner) vs Jay White (G1 Climax 29 B Block winner)
* Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kazuchika Okada vs Suzuki- Gun (Zack Sabre Junior & Minoru Suzuki)
* KENTA, YOSHI-HASHI & Tomohiro Ishii vs BULLET CLUB (Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa & Bad Luck Fale)
* Ryusuke Taguchi, Tomoaki Honma, Toru Yano, Hirooki Goto & Togi Makabe vs Los Ingobernables De Japon (BUSHI, Shingo Takagi, SANADA, EVIL & Tetsuya Naito)
* Toa Henare & Juice Robinson vs Shota Umino & Jon Moxley
* CHAOS (SHO, YOH & Will Ospreay) vs BULLET CLUB (Taiji Ishimori, Chase Owens & Yujiro Takahashi)
* Tiger Mask, Jyushin Thunder Liger & Jeff Cobb vs Suzuki-Gun (Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Taichi & Lance Archer)
* New Japan Dojo (Yota Tsuji & Ren Narita) vs LA Dojo (Karl Fredericks & Clark Connors)
The show starts tomorrow morning at 2 AM ET from Nippon Budokan in Tokyo.
