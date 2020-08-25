wrestling / News
Full Card Revealed For This Week’s NJPW Strong
August 24, 2020 | Posted by
NJPW has revealed the full card for this week’s NJPW Strong featuring PJ Black vs. Chase Owens and more. The company announced the following card for this week’s show, which airs Friday on NJPW World:
* Danny Limelight vs. Jordan Clearwater
* Clark Connors, Karl Fredericks, ACH & TJP vs. Adrian Quest, Blake Christian, Barrett Brown & Misterioso
* Chase Owens vs. PJ Black
Full card set for Friday night on STRONG!
Danny Limelight vs Jordan Clearwater!
A huge eight man tag spectacle!
PJ Black vs Chase Owens!
All on the road to Fighting Spirit Unleashed!https://t.co/5JpA1b5K9O#njpwSTRONG #njFSU pic.twitter.com/ffzzMIJBGc
