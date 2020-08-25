wrestling / News

Full Card Revealed For This Week’s NJPW Strong

August 24, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW Strong

NJPW has revealed the full card for this week’s NJPW Strong featuring PJ Black vs. Chase Owens and more. The company announced the following card for this week’s show, which airs Friday on NJPW World:

* Danny Limelight vs. Jordan Clearwater
* Clark Connors, Karl Fredericks, ACH & TJP vs. Adrian Quest, Blake Christian, Barrett Brown & Misterioso
* Chase Owens vs. PJ Black

