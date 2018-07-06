wrestling / News
Full Card For Saturday’s NJPW G1 Special in San Francisco
Here is the full card for tomorrow’s NJPW G1 Special at the Cow Palace in San Francisco. 411 will have a full preview up in the morning and will have live coverage tomorrow night.
* YOSHI-HASHI, Gedo, Rocky Romero, SHO, & YOH vs. Haku, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Yujiro Takahashi, & Chase Owens
* Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano vs. Minoru Suzuki & Zack Sabre Jr.
* Hiroshi Tanahashi & KUSHIDA vs. Hangman Page & Marty Scurll
* NEVER Openweight Title Match: Champion Hirooki Goto vs. Jeff Cobb
* IWGP Tag Team Title Match: Champions The Young Bucks vs. EVIL & SANADA
* Kazuchika Okada & Will Ospreay vs. Tetsuya Naito & BUSHI
* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title Match: Champion Hiromu Takahashi vs. Dragon Lee
* IWGP US Title Match: Champion Jay White vs. Juice Robinson
* IWGP Heavyweight Title Match: Champion Kenny Omega vs. Cody Rhodes