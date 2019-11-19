Full Card Set For Next Month’s PWG The Makings of a Varsity Athlete

– PWG has announced the card for next month’s The Makings of a Varsity Athlete show. The company announced on Twitter on Monday evening that the show will have the following card:

* PWG World Championship Match: Jeff Cobb vs. Bandido

* Rey Fenix vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Non-Title Match: Aramis & Rey Horus vs. The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz & Dezmond Xavier) (non-title match)

* Jake Atlas vs. Blake Christian

* JD Drake vs. David Starr

* Mick Moretti vs. Paris De Silva

* Orange Cassidy vs. Tony Deppen

The show takes place on December 20th in Los Angeles, California.