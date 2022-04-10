Full Card Set for NJPW Wrestling Dontaku 2022

The full card for NJPW Wrestling Dontaku is now set. The card features eight matches and can be seen below.

The show is scheduled for May 1st at the Fukuoka Paypay Dome.

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Tetsuya Naito for the IWGP World Heavyweight Title

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States Title

* El Desperado vs. Taiji Ishimori for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title

* EVIL vs. Tama Tonga for the NEVER Openweight Title

* YOSHI-HASHI and Hirooki Goto vs. Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan vs. Bad Luck Fale and Chase Owens for the IWGP Tag Team Titles\

* Ryusuke Taguchi and Master Wato vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru and DOUKI for the IWGP Junior Tag Team Titles

* Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi, & Tatsumi Fujinami vs. Taichi, Zack Sabre Jr., & TAKA Michinoku

* Tanga Loa vs. Yujiro Takahashi

