Full Card Set For PWG Sixteen: LAX, MJF, More in Action

The full card for PWG’s upcoming sixteenth anniversary show is set, as announced by the company. Pro Wrestling Guerrilla announced the card on Twitter on Friday, and you can see the matches below. The show takes place on July 26th, with tickets on sale June 20th at 11 PM ET.

* PWG Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz and Dezmond Xavier) vs. LAX (Santana & Ortiz)

* Brody King vs. David Starr

* Jungle Boy vs. Joey Janela

* Black Taurus, Laredo Kid & Puma King vs. Bandido, Flamita, & Rey Horus

* MJF vs. Darby Allin

* The Dark Order (Stu Grayson & Evil Uno) vs. Best Friends (Beretta & Chuckie T)

* Flip Gordon vs. Trey Miguel