Full Card Set For This Week’s NJPW Strong

NJPW has announced three matches for this week’s NJPW Strong. As you can see below, the company has announced the following for the October 30th Road To New Japan Showdown show:

* Clark Connors & The DKC vs. the Riegel Twins (Logan & Sterling Riegel)

* Karl Fredericks vs. Blake Christian

* David Finlay, PJ Black, Alex Zayne & Misterioso vs. Bullet Club (KENTA, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa & Hikuleo)

The show airs Friday on NJPW World.