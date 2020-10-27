wrestling / News
Full Card Set For This Week’s NJPW Strong
NJPW has announced three matches for this week’s NJPW Strong. As you can see below, the company has announced the following for the October 30th Road To New Japan Showdown show:
* Clark Connors & The DKC vs. the Riegel Twins (Logan & Sterling Riegel)
* Karl Fredericks vs. Blake Christian
* David Finlay, PJ Black, Alex Zayne & Misterioso vs. Bullet Club (KENTA, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa & Hikuleo)
The show airs Friday on NJPW World.
Friday night at 10e/9c, the Road to New Japan Showdown begins!
The Riegel Twins unite for the first time on #NJPWSTRONG against Clark Connors & The DKC!
Karl Fredericks meets Blake Christian!
Finlay, Misterioso, Zayne, Black vs BULLET CLUB!https://t.co/7FvYko7Ngt#njshowdown pic.twitter.com/krqOYmP4Jd
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 27, 2020
