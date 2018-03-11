Full Card For Tomorrow’s NJPW New Japan Cup Night 4

– Here is the card for tomorrow’s NJPW New Japan Cup (Night 4) event. The show takes place tomorrow morning at 6 PM ET; make sure to join 411 for live coverage. You can read reviews of night one , night two here, and night three here. You can read 411’s preview of the first round matches at this link.

* Ren Narita & Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Suzuki-gun (Yoshinobu Kanemaru & El Desperado)

* Tetsuhiro Yagi, Shota Umino & Yuji Nagata vs. Bullet Club (Bad Luck Fale, Yujiro Takahashi & Tanga Loa)

* Tomoyuki Oka & Michael Elgin vs. CHAOS (Yoshi-Hashi & Hirooki Goto)

* Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito & BUSHI) vs. Suzuki-gun (TAKA Michinoku & Zack Sabre Jr.)

* Toa Henare, Juice Robinson, David Finlay & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Suzuki-gun (Taichi, Takashi Iizuka, Lance Archer & Minoru Suzuki)

* CHAOS (Tomohiro Ishii & Kazuchika Okada) vs. Kota Ibushi & Chase Owens

* New Japan Cup First Round: Toru Yano vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

* New Japan Cup First Round: Chuckie T vs. SANADA