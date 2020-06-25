Full Cards Set For AEW Fyter Fest

AEW has announced the full two-week card for AEW Fyter Fest following this week’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the full card below, which was announced on Wednesday’s episode.

The show takes place on July 1st and 8th in place of those week’s episodes of Dynamite.

Night 1 (July 1st)

* AEW Tag Team Championship Match: Hangman Page and Kenny Omega vs. Best Friends

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Cody vs. Jake Hager

* AEW Women’s Championship Match: Hikaru Shida vs. Penelope Ford

* Private Party (w/Matt Hardy) vs. Santana and Ortiz

* MJF and Wardlow vs. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus

Night 2 (July 8th)

* AEW Women’s Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage

* Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy

* FTR and Young Bucks vs. The Butcher, The Blade, Fenix, and Pentagon Jr.

* Lance Archer (w/Jake Roberts) vs. Joey Janela

* SCU vs. Dark Order (Brodie Lee, Grayson, and Colt Cabana)

* Nyla Rose vs. TBA