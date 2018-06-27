wrestling / News
Full Content Listing Revealed For Shawn Michaels: The Showstopper Unreleased DVD Set
– The full content listing for WWE’s upcoming “Shawn Michaels: The Showstopper Unreleased” DVD set has made its way online. Wrestling DVD News has the full listing for the set, which you can see below. The three-DVD package releases on October 2nd.
DISC 1
* Proud of the Future
* The Icon
* Shawn Michaels & Tim Horner vs. Hector & Chavo Guerrero
Mid South Wrestling • January 5, 1985
* Shawn Michaels vs. Jake “The Snake” Roberts
Mid South Wrestling • February 1, 1985
* The Midnight Rockers vs. “Pretty Boy” Doug Sommers & “Playboy” Buddy Rose
AWA Championship Wrestling • April 1, 1986
* AWA Tag Team Championship Match
The Midnight Rockers vs. “Pretty Boy” Doug Sommers & “Playboy” Buddy Rose
AWA • July 13, 1986
* The Midnight Rockers vs. Dennis Stamp & Brian Knobbs
AWA • January 11, 1987
The Rocker
* The Rockers vs. The Fabulous Rougeau Brothers
Prime Time Wrestling • October 25, 1988
* WWE Tag Team Championship Match
The Rockers vs. Demolition
Prime Time Wrestling • November 1, 1988
* The Rockers vs. The Brain Busters
Boston, MA (NESN Taping) • January 13, 1989
* The Rockers vs. Hart Foundation
Hamilton, ON, Canada (Dark Match) • December 14, 1989
* The Rockers vs. The Orient Express
London, ON, Canada (Dark Match; Prime Time Wrestling Taping) • April 29, 1990
* The Rockers vs. Demolition
Rochester, NY (Dark Match; Wrestling Challenge Taping) • June 5, 1990
* The Rockers vs. The Natural Disasters
Prime Time Wrestling • November 4, 1991
* WWE Tag Team Championship Match
The Rockers vs. Legion of Doom
Superstars • December 28, 1991
DISC 2
The Heartbreak Kid
* Shawn Michaels vs. “Superfly” Jimmy Snuka
Madison Square Garden (MSG Network Taping) • January 31, 1992
* Piper’s Pit with Shawn Michaels
Syracuse, NY (Dark Match; Wrestling Challenge Taping) • April 29, 1992
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
Shawn Michaels vs. Mr. Perfect
Phoenix, AZ (Dark Match; Wrestling Challenge Taping) • April 5, 1993
* Shawn Michaels & Diesel vs. The Headshrinkers
Milwaukee, WI (Dark Match; Superstars Taping) • August 30, 1994
The Main Event
* Shawn Michaels and Diesel – Face to Face
New York City, NY (WrestleMania XI Public Workout) • March 28, 1995
* King of the Ring Qualifying Match
Shawn Michaels vs. King Kong Bundy
RAW • May 22, 1995
* Shawn Michaels & Bret “Hitman” Hart vs. Jacob & Eli Blu
Louisville, KT (Dark Match; RAW Taping) • July 24, 1995
* Six-Man Elimination Match
Shawn Michaels, Diesel & The Undertaker vs. Sycho Sid, Tatanka & Kama
Evansville, IN (Dark Match; Superstars Taping) • July 25, 1995
The Champion
* Shawn Michaels vs. 1-2-3 Kid
Superstars • April 27, 1996
* WWE Championship Match
Shawn Michaels vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin
Des Moines, IA (Dark Match; Superstars Taping) • April 30, 1996
* WWE Championship Match
Shawn Michaels vs. Yokozuna
Kuwait City, Kuwait • May 10 1996
* Shawn Michaels vs. Justin “Hawk” Bradshaw
Superstars • September 29, 1996
* WWE Championship Match
Shawn Michaels vs. Vader
State College, PA (Dark Match; Superstars Taping) • September 24, 1996
* WWE Championship Match
Shawn Michaels vs. Brooklyn Brawler
Madison Square Garden • November 15, 1997
DISC 3
The Showstopper
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match
Shawn Michaels vs. Rob Van Dam
RAW • November 25, 2002
* Shawn Michaels vs. Chris Jericho
RAW • July 21, 2003
* Shawn Michaels vs. Christian
RAW • October 4, 2004
* Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair
RAW • February 7, 2005
* Shawn Michaels & Batista vs. Triple H & Edge
Birmingham, AL (Dark Match; RAW Taping) • March 21, 2005
* Shawn Michaels vs. Kurt Angle
RAW • January 16, 2006
The D-Generate
* Texas Tornado Match
D-Generation X vs. Lance Cade & Trevor Murdoch vs. Charlie Haas & Viscera vs. The Highlanders
RAW • October 2, 2006
* WWE World Tag Team Championship Match
Shawn Michaels & John Cena vs. Rated RKO
Bakersfield, CA (Dark Match; RAW Taping) • February 19, 2007
* Triple Threat Match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship
Shawn Michaels vs. Batista vs. Chris Jericho
Atlanta, GA (Dark Match; RAW Taping) • November 17, 2008
* Shawn Michaels & The Undertaker vs. JBL & Vladimir Kozlov
RAW • March 16, 2009
The Legend