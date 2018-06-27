Full Content Listing Revealed For Shawn Michaels: The Showstopper Unreleased DVD Set

– The full content listing for WWE’s upcoming “Shawn Michaels: The Showstopper Unreleased” DVD set has made its way online. Wrestling DVD News has the full listing for the set, which you can see below. The three-DVD package releases on October 2nd.

DISC 1

* Proud of the Future

* The Icon

* Shawn Michaels & Tim Horner vs. Hector & Chavo Guerrero

Mid South Wrestling • January 5, 1985

* Shawn Michaels vs. Jake “The Snake” Roberts

Mid South Wrestling • February 1, 1985

* The Midnight Rockers vs. “Pretty Boy” Doug Sommers & “Playboy” Buddy Rose

AWA Championship Wrestling • April 1, 1986

* AWA Tag Team Championship Match

The Midnight Rockers vs. “Pretty Boy” Doug Sommers & “Playboy” Buddy Rose

AWA • July 13, 1986

* The Midnight Rockers vs. Dennis Stamp & Brian Knobbs

AWA • January 11, 1987

The Rocker

* The Rockers vs. The Fabulous Rougeau Brothers

Prime Time Wrestling • October 25, 1988

* WWE Tag Team Championship Match

The Rockers vs. Demolition

Prime Time Wrestling • November 1, 1988

* The Rockers vs. The Brain Busters

Boston, MA (NESN Taping) • January 13, 1989

* The Rockers vs. Hart Foundation

Hamilton, ON, Canada (Dark Match) • December 14, 1989

* The Rockers vs. The Orient Express

London, ON, Canada (Dark Match; Prime Time Wrestling Taping) • April 29, 1990

* The Rockers vs. Demolition

Rochester, NY (Dark Match; Wrestling Challenge Taping) • June 5, 1990

* The Rockers vs. The Natural Disasters

Prime Time Wrestling • November 4, 1991

* WWE Tag Team Championship Match

The Rockers vs. Legion of Doom

Superstars • December 28, 1991

DISC 2

The Heartbreak Kid

* Shawn Michaels vs. “Superfly” Jimmy Snuka

Madison Square Garden (MSG Network Taping) • January 31, 1992

* Piper’s Pit with Shawn Michaels

Syracuse, NY (Dark Match; Wrestling Challenge Taping) • April 29, 1992

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

Shawn Michaels vs. Mr. Perfect

Phoenix, AZ (Dark Match; Wrestling Challenge Taping) • April 5, 1993

* Shawn Michaels & Diesel vs. The Headshrinkers

Milwaukee, WI (Dark Match; Superstars Taping) • August 30, 1994

The Main Event

* Shawn Michaels and Diesel – Face to Face

New York City, NY (WrestleMania XI Public Workout) • March 28, 1995

* King of the Ring Qualifying Match

Shawn Michaels vs. King Kong Bundy

RAW • May 22, 1995

* Shawn Michaels & Bret “Hitman” Hart vs. Jacob & Eli Blu

Louisville, KT (Dark Match; RAW Taping) • July 24, 1995

* Six-Man Elimination Match

Shawn Michaels, Diesel & The Undertaker vs. Sycho Sid, Tatanka & Kama

Evansville, IN (Dark Match; Superstars Taping) • July 25, 1995

The Champion

* Shawn Michaels vs. 1-2-3 Kid

Superstars • April 27, 1996

* WWE Championship Match

Shawn Michaels vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin

Des Moines, IA (Dark Match; Superstars Taping) • April 30, 1996

* WWE Championship Match

Shawn Michaels vs. Yokozuna

Kuwait City, Kuwait • May 10 1996

* Shawn Michaels vs. Justin “Hawk” Bradshaw

Superstars • September 29, 1996

* WWE Championship Match

Shawn Michaels vs. Vader

State College, PA (Dark Match; Superstars Taping) • September 24, 1996

* WWE Championship Match

Shawn Michaels vs. Brooklyn Brawler

Madison Square Garden • November 15, 1997

DISC 3

The Showstopper

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match

Shawn Michaels vs. Rob Van Dam

RAW • November 25, 2002

* Shawn Michaels vs. Chris Jericho

RAW • July 21, 2003

* Shawn Michaels vs. Christian

RAW • October 4, 2004

* Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair

RAW • February 7, 2005

* Shawn Michaels & Batista vs. Triple H & Edge

Birmingham, AL (Dark Match; RAW Taping) • March 21, 2005

* Shawn Michaels vs. Kurt Angle

RAW • January 16, 2006

The D-Generate

* Texas Tornado Match

D-Generation X vs. Lance Cade & Trevor Murdoch vs. Charlie Haas & Viscera vs. The Highlanders

RAW • October 2, 2006

* WWE World Tag Team Championship Match

Shawn Michaels & John Cena vs. Rated RKO

Bakersfield, CA (Dark Match; RAW Taping) • February 19, 2007

* Triple Threat Match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Shawn Michaels vs. Batista vs. Chris Jericho

Atlanta, GA (Dark Match; RAW Taping) • November 17, 2008

* Shawn Michaels & The Undertaker vs. JBL & Vladimir Kozlov

RAW • March 16, 2009

The Legend