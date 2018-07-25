Full Content Listing For WWE’s New AJ Styles DVD Set

– The full content listing for WWE’s new DVD set looking at AJ Styles has been revealed. Wrestling DVD Network reports that “AJ Styles – Most Phenomenal Matches” will contain the following set list:

DISC ONE

* This Is Phenomenal

* Traveling the World

* AJ Styles vs. Chris Jericho

RAW • January 25, 2016

* WWE Tag Team Championship Match

AJ Styles & Chris Jericho vs. New Day

RAW • March 7, 2016

* First WrestleMania

* AJ Styles vs. Chris Jericho

WrestleMania 32 • April 3, 2016

* Fatal 4-Way Match to Determine the #1 Contender for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho vs. Cesaro

RAW • April 4, 2016

* The Booing Stopped

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match

Roman Reigns vs. AJ Styles

Payback • May 1, 2016

* Extreme Rules Match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Roman Reigns vs. AJ Styles

Extreme Rules • May 22, 2016

* The Face That Runs The Place

* AJ Styles vs. John Cena

SummerSlam • August 21, 2016

DISC TWO

* WWE Champion

* WWE World Championship Match

Dean Ambrose vs. AJ Styles

Backlash • September 11, 2016

* TLC Match for the WWE World Championship

AJ Styles vs. Dean Ambrose

TLC • December 4, 2016

* The Elephant in the Room

* WWE Championship Match

AJ Styles vs. John Cena

Royal Rumble • January 29, 2017

* Triple Threat Match for the WWE Championship

John Cena vs. AJ Styles vs. Bray Wyatt

SmackDown Live • February 14, 2017

* AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon

WrestleMania 33 • April 2, 2017

* Earning Respect

* Triple Threat Match to Determine the #1 Contender for the United States Championship

AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin

SmackDown Live • April 11, 2017

DISC THREE

* A Special Moment

* AJ Styles vs. Chad Gable

SmackDown Live • July 4, 2017

* Triple Threat Match for the United States Championship

AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho

SmackDown Live • July 25, 2017

* WWE Championship Match

Jinder Mahal vs. AJ Styles

SmackDown Live • November 7, 2017

* Going Beast Hunting

* Champion vs. Champion Match

AJ Styles (WWE Champion) vs. Brock Lesnar (Universal Champion)

Survivor Series • November 19, 2017

* WWE Championship Match

AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

WrestleMania 34 • April 8, 2018

* Last Man Standing Match for the WWE Championship

AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Money in the Bank • June 17, 2018

* The Story Continues

* AJ Styles vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas

SmackDown Live • July 17, 2018

The set releases on November 6th in the US.