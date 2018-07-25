Quantcast

 

Full Content Listing For WWE’s New AJ Styles DVD Set

July 25, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– The full content listing for WWE’s new DVD set looking at AJ Styles has been revealed. Wrestling DVD Network reports that “AJ Styles – Most Phenomenal Matches” will contain the following set list:

DISC ONE

* This Is Phenomenal

* Traveling the World

* AJ Styles vs. Chris Jericho
RAW • January 25, 2016

* WWE Tag Team Championship Match
AJ Styles & Chris Jericho vs. New Day
RAW • March 7, 2016

* First WrestleMania

* AJ Styles vs. Chris Jericho
WrestleMania 32 • April 3, 2016

* Fatal 4-Way Match to Determine the #1 Contender for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship
AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho vs. Cesaro
RAW • April 4, 2016

* The Booing Stopped

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match
Roman Reigns vs. AJ Styles
Payback • May 1, 2016

* Extreme Rules Match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship
Roman Reigns vs. AJ Styles
Extreme Rules • May 22, 2016

* The Face That Runs The Place

* AJ Styles vs. John Cena
SummerSlam • August 21, 2016

DISC TWO

* WWE Champion

* WWE World Championship Match
Dean Ambrose vs. AJ Styles
Backlash • September 11, 2016

* TLC Match for the WWE World Championship
AJ Styles vs. Dean Ambrose
TLC • December 4, 2016

* The Elephant in the Room

* WWE Championship Match
AJ Styles vs. John Cena
Royal Rumble • January 29, 2017

* Triple Threat Match for the WWE Championship
John Cena vs. AJ Styles vs. Bray Wyatt
SmackDown Live • February 14, 2017

* AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon
WrestleMania 33 • April 2, 2017

* Earning Respect

* Triple Threat Match to Determine the #1 Contender for the United States Championship
AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin
SmackDown Live • April 11, 2017

DISC THREE

* A Special Moment

* AJ Styles vs. Chad Gable
SmackDown Live • July 4, 2017

* Triple Threat Match for the United States Championship
AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho
SmackDown Live • July 25, 2017

* WWE Championship Match
Jinder Mahal vs. AJ Styles
SmackDown Live • November 7, 2017

* Going Beast Hunting

* Champion vs. Champion Match
AJ Styles (WWE Champion) vs. Brock Lesnar (Universal Champion)
Survivor Series • November 19, 2017

* WWE Championship Match
AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
WrestleMania 34 • April 8, 2018

* Last Man Standing Match for the WWE Championship
AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
Money in the Bank • June 17, 2018

* The Story Continues

* AJ Styles vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas
SmackDown Live • July 17, 2018

The set releases on November 6th in the US.

