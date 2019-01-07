Full Details on Impact Wrestling Streaming Weekly on Twitch

– Impact Wrestling sent 411mania a press release with the full details on their flagship show streaming weekly on Twitch. As announced last night during Impact Homecoming, the show will be simulcast on Twitch and Pursuit Channel on Friday nights.

The full announcement is below:

IMPACT Wrestling Announces Weekly IMPACT! Premiere Will Stream Friday Nights on Twitch

IMPACT! on Twitch Will Premiere Fridays at 10:00 p.m. ET, Starting on Jan. 11

IMPACT Wrestling, a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Corp., announced today an significant expansion of its digital presence, launching a live stream of the weekly two-hour IMPACT! flagship show o on Twitch Fridays at 10:00 p.m. ET when it also premieres on Pursuit Channel across the U.S.

The premiere episode of IMPACT! on Twitch debuts Friday, Jan. 11 at 10:00 p.m. ET on IMPACT Wrestling’s official Twitch channel – www.twitch.tv/impactwrestling. The show will feature the immediate aftermath from Homecoming in Nashville, IMPACT Wrestling’s first major pay-per-view event of the year.

“IMPACT Wrestling’s new broadcast arrangement on Pursuit Channel has given us the flexibility to develop distribution channels to bring our show to the cord cutters in our fan base,” said Ed Nordholm, president of IMPACT Wrestling. “We saw double digit growth in our digital audience in 2018, consistently setting and then breaking new records for engagement across our various digital and social media assets. Since initially partnering with Twitch last year with our own channel, we have been committed to expanding our presence and creating a dedicated community on the platform and fans have responded, leading to our decision to bring our flagship show to Twitch.”

IMPACT! showcases top professional wrestling stars such as IMPACT World Champion Johnny Impact, who starred in the most recent season of the hit CBS show Survivor, plus Brian Cage, Eli Drake, Moose, Eddie Edwards, Sami Callihan, Pentagon Jr., Fenix, Rich Swann, the high-flying X-Division and the Knockouts, including Champion Tessa Blanchard, Taya Valkyrie, Rosemary, Allie and Su Yung. Since its inception in 2002, IMPACT! has been a leading destination for professional wrestling fans, televised globally in 120 countries, while growing its popularity and reach on YouTube, Twitch, Pluto and social media platforms.