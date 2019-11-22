wrestling / News

Full Details on CM Punk’s First WWE Backstage Viewership, Bar For Success

November 21, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– The quarter-hour viewership numbers are available for this week’s episode of WWE Backstage, featuring CM Punk’s official debut. As previously reported, this week’s episode did a 0.10 rating with 180,000 viewers. According to The WON, the show had quarter-hour numbers as follows:

11:00 to 11:15 – 195,000
11:15 to 11:30 – 184,000
11:30 to 11:45 – 175,000
11:45 to 12:00 – 165,000

It is expected that, given the show’s network and timeslot, it would be considered a success if it can keep its numbers around 125,000 viewers (and an equivalent rating in the 18 – 49 demographic). That would be slightly likely be around a 0.06 demo rating or so, going by projections.

